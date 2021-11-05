Flogas buys Irish arm of renewable energy company Naturgy

Naturgy provides large energy user corporate customers with renewable electricity, natural gas, biogas and energy services
Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 18:07
Geoff Percival

Home heating specialist Flogas has acquired business energy provider Naturgy Ireland from its Spanish parent for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and is expected to complete by the end of the year.

The deal will further boost DCC-owned Flogas’ spread across the island of Ireland, following its purchases of Just Energy Ireland in 2019 and Budget Energy, in the North, last year.

Flogas sells electricity, natural gas and LPG across the country and has 175,000 residential and SME business customers.

The Naturgy deal will significantly enhance its business customer base. Naturgy provides large energy user corporate customers with renewable electricity, natural gas, biogas and energy services. Its customers include food and beverage producers, major retailers, manufacturing and transport businesses.

“The acquisition of Naturgy Ireland is complementary to our existing business,” said Flogas Energy general manager Paul Kenny.

“With the strong pipeline of energy services and renewables that Naturgy brings to the table, the agreement will support the further development of our portfolio of sustainable and renewable offerings for the large energy supply sector. It leaves us well-positioned to lead the energy transition for our customers in Ireland,” he said.

