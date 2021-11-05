Aer Lingus owner to post €3bn loss

The chief executive of Aer Lingus owner IAG has said he is "very optimistic" about the full reopening of transatlantic routes, adding that if it is able to operate 90% of capacity by next summer it will return to profitability.

Asked about the transatlantic reopening, Luis Gallego said: "We are very optimistic and I think we are going to have 100% of the capacity that we flew in 2019 next summer."