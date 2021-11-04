Virgin Media to pump in €200m as battle for high-speed services hots up

Virgin Media Ireland said it plans to pump in €200m to upgrade all its customers to fibre, as the battle for high-speed broadband services with Eir, and other rivals, hots up.

The company — it has one million customers across its operations, which include broadband, television, landline phone, and mobile — said the plan had been in the pipeline for some time and will be rolled out across its network over the next three years.

For consumers, there will be more choice and flexibility and greater speeds, said Paul Higgins, vice president of Virgin Media Ireland.

The surge in demand for broadband since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis "was not going away", Mr Higgins said.

"Our products and services have never been used more", while many more connected devices were constantly coming onstream, he said.

Virgin Media said the upgrade of its existing network will create 500 more jobs, but that its expansion plans will continue.

During the pandemic it had expanded into Carlow, Louth, and Castlebar, Co Mayo, the company said.

"In short, we are very focused on our own footprint and our own network upgrade, which we think gives our customers a huge scope with a choice of speed," Mr Higgins said.

It has rolled out a full-fibre service to the first batch of 500 premises.

Virgin Media has 387,000 broadband customers, and 288,000 landline phones, connected to its network. Its mobile phone unit, which is provided through the carrier Three, has 124,000 customers.

The investment will be funded from its own resources, the company said.

Virgin Media provided no new details on reports that its Irish operations has been put up for sale.

The company is owned by John Malone's Liberty Global and the parent group had already struck a deal with Spain's Telefonica to merge Virgin Media in the UK with O2. Virgin Media O2 is now Liberty's single largest asset.

Bloomberg reported last month that Liberty is considering splitting off its telecom infrastructure, such as cables and fibre, leaving its remaining businesses to focus on providing mobile, internet, and TV services.

In Ireland, rival Eir, which also owns the GoMo retail brand, earlier this year had hailed its own multi-million investment in fibre to take on Virgin Media in the cities.