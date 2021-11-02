EY posts strong annual increase in Irish revenues

Tax, accountancy, and auditing giant EY has posted annual revenues of €425m for its business across the island of Ireland.
The figure represents an annual increase of 7.6% for the 12 months to the end of June.
For the Republic, alone, EY said revenue rose by 9.5%, in the year, to €393m.
It said it saw a strong performance across all of its service lines of assurance, consulting, tax, and strategy and transactions.
On a global basis, EY generated annual revenues of $40bn (€34bn).
EY Ireland added 1,066 new staff during the 12 months.
That brought total headcount, as of the end of June, to more than 3,400 people across its offices in Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Limerick, Galway, and Waterford.
“We continue to invest heavily in our core business areas of tax, audit and consulting as well as strategy and transactions while also focusing significant investment in our new areas of client service including technology, analytics, cyber security, workforce and organisation design and planning, change management, transaction diligence, law, sustainability, strategy, valuations, modelling, and economics,” said EY Ireland managing partner Frank O’Keeffe.