Breaking up Shell would get oil giant out of 'strategic jail'

Shell should use an activist investor’s push to break up the company as an opportunity rather than a threat, according to analyst Paul Sankey.
“We put it to Shell management: This is your chance to get out of strategic jail!” Mr Sankey wrote in a research note.
“Blame the mean NY hedge fund for forcing your hand, and use this opportunity for radical change,” he said.
Dan Loeb’s Third Point said earlier this week it had taken a stake in Shell and said the energy major would benefit from breaking off its liquefied natural gas, renewables and marketing businesses into a standalone company, in the process separating the the energy giant's legacy oil and gas operations.
Mr Sankey, who previously worked at Mizuho Financial and Deutsche Bank and now runs his own firm, Sankey Research, said he was in complete agreement with Third Point’s analysis that the mixing of Shell’s businesses was responsible for its low valuation compared with its peers.
He added that Shell could be split four ways: LNG-to-power; refining and chemicals; a Shell-branded gas station business; and a conventional oil and gas producer that Sankey said should be based in Houston.
• Bloomberg