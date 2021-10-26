Cork firm Wisetek to begin selling refurbished IT equipment

The wisetekstore.com site will allow consumers to purchase refurbished IT equipment including laptops, phones, tablets, keyboards, and other hardware options
Cork firm Wisetek to begin selling refurbished IT equipment

Sean Sheehan, CEO, Wisetek said the company has traditionally focused on the business-to-business market.

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 10:11
Alan Healy

Cork firm Wisetek that specialises in the disposal or refurbishment of old IT equipment has launched a new online store.

It will allow consumers to purchase refurbished IT equipment including laptops, phones, tablets, keyboards, and a range of other hardware options. 

Headquartered in Cork, Wisetek has a number of operations and sales offices across the globe including Europe, the US, the Middle East and Thailand.

The company has grown exponentially since it was established in Cork by Sean Sheehan in 2007.

Last month the firm opened a new facility in Milton Keynes in England to provide customers with a range of services including remote employee services, repair, kitting, and mobile HDD shredding.

Mr Sheehan said the company has traditionally focused on the business-to-business market, and this new venture is an indication of the rapid pace they have experienced in the growth of the company. 

Environmentally-friendly alternatives

He said the new site wisetekstore.com promotes the use of refurbished items, an environmentally-friendly alternative to manufacturing new equipment. 

"We are continually exploring new ideas and markets while maintaining the high quality of service our customers are used to," he said.

Every item listed on Wisetek Store undergoes an assessment process to determine its suitability, during which the hardware is tested and any existing data on the device is wiped. 

To mark the new e-commerce business, Wisetek has teamed up with treesontheland.com to plant one tree for every order that is placed on Wisetek Store.

The store was launched to give consumers a channel to buy refurbished equipment from a recognised vendor specialising in technology reuse, without having to pay premium prices for brand new items.

Read More

Rising costs see consumer confidence amongst Irish households fall

More in this section

IGNITE Ignite to recognise new commercial and social startups
Tesla Hertz order for 100,000 Teslas ranks among largest electric vehicle purchases
FILE PHOTO Bauer Media Audio has agreed to buy Denis O'Brien's Communicorp Group for over €100m. Communicorp includes radio stat Denis O'Brien sells Digicel's telecoms business in the Pacific for €1.59bn
Munster Business
Facebook safety

Facebook posts quarterly earnings of €7.8 billion amid whistleblower scandal

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices