Cork firm Wisetek to begin selling refurbished IT equipment

Cork firm Wisetek that specialises in the disposal or refurbishment of old IT equipment has launched a new online store.

It will allow consumers to purchase refurbished IT equipment including laptops, phones, tablets, keyboards, and a range of other hardware options.

Headquartered in Cork, Wisetek has a number of operations and sales offices across the globe including Europe, the US, the Middle East and Thailand.

The company has grown exponentially since it was established in Cork by Sean Sheehan in 2007.

Last month the firm opened a new facility in Milton Keynes in England to provide customers with a range of services including remote employee services, repair, kitting, and mobile HDD shredding.

Mr Sheehan said the company has traditionally focused on the business-to-business market, and this new venture is an indication of the rapid pace they have experienced in the growth of the company.

Environmentally-friendly alternatives

He said the new site wisetekstore.com promotes the use of refurbished items, an environmentally-friendly alternative to manufacturing new equipment.

"We are continually exploring new ideas and markets while maintaining the high quality of service our customers are used to," he said.

Every item listed on Wisetek Store undergoes an assessment process to determine its suitability, during which the hardware is tested and any existing data on the device is wiped.

To mark the new e-commerce business, Wisetek has teamed up with treesontheland.com to plant one tree for every order that is placed on Wisetek Store.

The store was launched to give consumers a channel to buy refurbished equipment from a recognised vendor specialising in technology reuse, without having to pay premium prices for brand new items.