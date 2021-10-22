Cork, Dublin airports gear up for better times beyond Covid

Cork Airport and Dublin Airport are gearing up for an inevitable post-Covid surge in demand for overseas travel, says Kevin Cullinane, daa's newly appointed group head of communications.

After 15 years in key communications roles with Cork Airport, in his new Dublin Airport Authority (daa) role, Mr Cullinane is now splitting his week between Cork and Dublin.

While more than 1,000 workers have left daa in a Covid-enforced voluntary severance programme, both airports are now preparing for better times in the near future.

Prior to Covid, Cork Airport hosted nine airlines serving more than 50 routes. It could host 11 airlines during 2022, having dropped to just two airlines during January 2021. Dublin's story is similar. The new services will likely matched with soaring demand.

“People want to reconnect with people abroad,” said Kevin Cullinane. “Cabin fever also has people wanting to visit sunnier climes. There is rising demand in both Cork and Dublin.

“In any case, airports have to plan for the next 10, 20 or even 30 years. The work on Cork Airport's runway was due to take place in 2022-23, but was moved forward to this year because all airports have been quiet during the pandemic.

“The runway work was scheduled to take ten months, but instead it only took ten weeks as it was completed during the pandemic, with the work done during daylight, which was also a far safer option.

“Everyone driving by the airport can see the runway, but that's just one of our investments. Cork Airport has also invested €12m in a new baggage system and a new electrical substation. Next year, we will also have a new lighting system and new taxi approach lights, among other upgrades.”

Cork Airport is investing €40m between 2020-22 to upgrade and enhance critical infrastructure. Along with the 10-week reconstruction on its main runway, Cork is upgrading the airport's approach, airfield and ground lighting, runway edge and centreline lighting together with all of its drainage and ducting systems. Cork Airport will reopen on the morning of November 22 following the completion of these works.

Similarly in Dublin, as well as the works underway on the North Runway, Dublin Airport also has a suite of upgrades either in train or planned, including a new airside management unit, a new base for snow operations and an animal welfare centre with stables, and a new electricity station and gas compound.

The Government provided €90m in Budget 2022 in an aviation package to help Ireland rebuild vital international connectivity. To quantify the economic value of air traffic, Dublin's North Runway is expected to deliver a 31% gain in connectivity by 2034, underpinning Dublin’s position as a leading European Airport, a key gateway to North America, adding €2.2bn to Ireland’s GDP by 2043.

Meanwhile, airlines have been quick to annouce imminent new services from Cork Airport. In September, Ryanair announced a €200m investment in Cork Airport and the full recovery of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity with the reopening of its two-aircraft base.

Vueling, part of the IAG group that owns Aer Lingus, is to launch a new twice weekly scheduled service, Mondays and Fridays, from Cork to Paris Orly airport from November 22.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is to double its daily service between Cork and Amsterdam Schiphol from November 23.

In all, daa expects that Cork Airport will host the regular scheduled services of 11 airlines during 2022, a significant turnaround from the pandemic-imposed shutdown. The current wave of plans and activities, however, all pre-date the advent of Covid.

“Airports have to look well beyond just the next 12 months, and conduct long-term plans for future connectivity needs,” said Kevin Cullinane. “While Covid has been a significant setback for airports, our plans must take a longer term view.

“Sadly, we are losing over 1,000 colleagues in the group, who have taken the voluntary redundancy scheme. Covid has had a huge impact on the aviation industry.”

Mr Cullinane's new group role sees him take on communications responsibilities for Cork and Dublin. He brings considerable experience to the new role.

Working with daa for the past 15 years, Kevin has been head of communications at Cork Airport for the past seven years. Prior to that, he was Cork Airport’s head of aviation marketing.

He is currently chair of the Airport Council International (ACI) Europe Communications Forum, having been elected to the role in February 2020.

He has been a member of Cork Chamber’s transport and infrastructure and public affairs committees, sits on the regional executive committee of employer group IBEC, and has served as a director of Visit Cork, the regional business and consumer tourism body.

In 2005, Kevin served as world president of Junior Chamber International, the worldwide network of young business leaders and entrepreneurs. He holds a degree in Business Studies in Marketing from University of Limerick.