PayPal exploring €38bn Pinterest takeover

PayPal — the online payments facilitator which employs nearly 3,000 people in Ireland — is understood to be exploring an acquisition of social media company Pinterest.
PayPal has recently approached Pinterest about a potential deal, according to sources.
They said the companies have discussed a potential price of around $70 (€60) a share.
That would value Pinterest’s stock at roughly $39bn, implying a valuation of $45bn for the entire company when its untraded Class B shares are taken into account.
A deal at that level would represent about a 26% premium to Pinterest’s closing price of $55.58 yesterday.
A boom in online shopping has helped PayPal stock more than double since the start of last year, giving the company a market capitalisation of nearly $320bn.
Those gains give it a strong currency it could use for acquisitions.
PayPal’s interest comes at a complicated time for Pinterest.
The social media company announced this month that co-founder Evan Sharp, who oversaw its design and product teams, is stepping down.
It has also been dealing with a number of accusations from former employees that Pinterest discriminated against female workers.
Pinterest offers a visual search and scrapbooking platform where users can save, collect, and group images by themes.