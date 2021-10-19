Vodafone switches to recycled plastic Sim cards

Vodafone switches to recycled plastic Sim cards

(Matt Alexander/PA)

Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 15:21
Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

Vodafone is to switch to eco-Sim cards made from recycled plastic as part of efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

The telecoms giant said that it would begin providing the new Sim cards to customers this month, progressively replacing Sim cards made from new plastic.

The company said the scheme would eliminate the need for 320 tonnes of virgin plastic to be manufactured each year, which it said as a result had the potential to greatly reduce emissions created during the manufacturing process.

The cards are to be rolled out in all of Vodafone’s 13 markets in Europe as well as the UK, Egypt, Turkey and South Africa.

“Our ultimate goal is to eliminate the need to supply plastic SIMs entirely,” Alex Froment-Curtil, Vodafone group chief commercial officer said.

“We have already halved the amount of plastic used in our Sim cards, and the introduction of Eco-Sims made from recycled plastic will further reduce the environmental impact of our activities.”

Last year, Vodafone cut the size of the plastic holders in which Sim cards arrive in half, which the company says reduced the amount of plastic provided to customers by around 340 tonnes a year.

The telecoms firm added that it would offer the recycled plastic Sim cards until digital eSims become more widespread among mobile phone users.

Read More

Cork researchers aiming to increase energy-efficient office upgrades

More in this section

Cork offshore wind firm adds a further 50 jobs Cork offshore wind firm adds a further 50 jobs
Financial services firm to add 15 staff and expand business Financial services firm to add 15 staff and expand business
Electric car charging - London iPhone maker switches gear to electric cars 
VodafonePlace: UK
ENVIRONMENT Wind_file 1

Wind farm operator Greencoat Renewables raises €165m to fund expansion

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices