Financial services firm to add 15 staff and expand business

The majority of Provest clients are based in Cork, the wider Munster area and Dublin
Mark O'Sullivan, Managing Director, Provest, Financial Services Firm, Douglas, Cork with plans to double over the next two years. Photo: Brian Lougheed

Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 13:17
Alan Healy

Financial services firm Provest is planning to add 15 new staff members over the next two years as it expands its business in Munster.

Based in Douglas, Cork city, the company provides financial advice to more than 500 private and corporate clients on a range of items from pensions, investments, retirement planning and life cover.

Provest was founded in 2017 by Managing Director Mark O’Sullivan, the firm has funds to the value of more than €200m under management and is aiming to double this over the next two years.

The majority of Provest clients are based in Cork, the wider Munster area and Dublin. “We are delighted to announce that we have plans to grow the business over the coming years," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"We pride ourselves on our experience and personal touch. We are not a big corporate bank but we are a team of experts who have years of industry experience and who have come together to offer these valuable services to our clients.”

Director with Provest, Kieran McAuliffe said: “This is a very exciting time for us at Provest and we are really looking forward to growing our team and our business. We love working with our client base to ensure they meet their needs in all aspects of investing."

"Retirement planning is a big focus for the team at Provest and as we grow we will focus also in the coming years on growing our SME business and pension planning for SME clients," he said.

Munster Business#PensionsretirementFinancial servicesPlace: CorkOrganisation: Provest
