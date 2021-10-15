Alitalia successor giving itself one year to find investment from other major airlines  

Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), the state-owned successor to Alitalia, is positioning itself for an investment from a major airline that could come as soon as the end of next year, according to chairman Alfredo Altavilla.

The new Italian airline, which started operations today after its predecessor shut down, is too small to survive as a standalone company, Mr Altavilla said. It is being managed in a way that will make it attractive for one of the large airline groups, whether in Europe or another region like the US, he said.