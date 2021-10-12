Intel and Samsung eye full return of  Vietnam plants to help global supply crunch     

Intel and Samsung Electronics are targeting to resume full operations of their plants in Vietnam by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.
The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo, maker of magnetic card readers and micro motors, also looks to return to full operations in late November, Saigon Giai Phong reported.
Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are currently running at about 70% capacity, to operate fully next month, the park’s deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview.
She didn’t elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces.
The technology park is home to dozens of factories that produce components or services for global companies.
Many companies operating in Saigon Hi-Tech Park lost about 20% of their export orders in July and August, Ms Loan was quoted as saying by Saigon Giai Phong newspaper.
Coronavirus infections surged in Vietnam during those months, prompting movement restrictions and, in some factory belts, government requirements to provide on-site sleeping arrangement for workers or shut down.
Samsung in July shut three of its 16 workshops in Saigon Hi-Tech as it also reduced workers at its complex by more than half.
- Bloomberg