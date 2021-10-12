KLM to double flight numbers between Cork and Amsterdam

KLM is to double its daily service between Cork and Amsterdam when the airport reopens next month following runway works.
The airline will now operate a twice-daily service from Cork Airport from November 23 with the addition of a new early morning flight from Cork and a late evening service from Amsterdam. The route will be operated by the KLM subsidiary, KLM Cityhopper and competes with Aer Lingus' flights on the same route.
Brian Gallagher, Head of Aviation and Commercial Business Development at Cork Airport said the announcement is a sign of the outstanding confidence the airline has in this region to sustain and grow its network offering.
"KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has been a fantastic partner to Cork Airport since launching in summer 2020, weathering the most difficult period the industry has ever had to endure. We are delighted to support their growth now as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic."
"We anticipate that this announcement will provide a huge boost to tourism and the business community across the South of Ireland. This is particularly welcome in the current year where tourism nationwide is experiencing great challenges."
Speaking on the announcement, Fahmi Mahjoub, General Manager of Air France-KLM UK and Ireland said: “As we look beyond what has been a very difficult period for the travel industry, we are delighted to be in a position to share this positive news. The addition of the second daily KLM flight from Cork really strengthens our footprint in Ireland. The additional night-stop flight from Cork will offer more booking options, allowing even more passengers from the South of Ireland to take advantage of worldwide connections via our convenient hub at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.”