KLM to double flight numbers between Cork and Amsterdam

Twice daily flights will operate once airport reopens after runway works
KLM to double flight numbers between Cork and Amsterdam

The route will be operated by the KLM subsidiary, KLM Cityhopper.

Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 10:00
Alan Healy

KLM is to double its daily service between Cork and Amsterdam when the airport reopens next month following runway works.

The airline will now operate a twice-daily service from Cork Airport from November 23 with the addition of a new early morning flight from Cork and a late evening service from Amsterdam. The route will be operated by the KLM subsidiary, KLM Cityhopper and competes with Aer Lingus' flights on the same route. 

Brian Gallagher, Head of Aviation and Commercial Business Development at Cork Airport said the announcement is a sign of the outstanding confidence the airline has in this region to sustain and grow its network offering. 

"KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has been a fantastic partner to Cork Airport since launching in summer 2020, weathering the most difficult period the industry has ever had to endure. We are delighted to support their growth now as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We anticipate that this announcement will provide a huge boost to tourism and the business community across the South of Ireland. This is particularly welcome in the current year where tourism nationwide is experiencing great challenges."

Speaking on the announcement, Fahmi Mahjoub, General Manager of Air France-KLM UK and Ireland said: “As we look beyond what has been a very difficult period for the travel industry, we are delighted to be in a position to share this positive news. The addition of the second daily KLM flight from Cork really strengthens our footprint in Ireland. The additional night-stop flight from Cork will offer more booking options, allowing even more passengers from the South of Ireland to take advantage of worldwide connections via our convenient hub at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.”

More in this section

British online fashion retailer Asos delivers sales warning              British online fashion retailer Asos delivers sales warning             
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Oil rigs in Cromarty Firth Norway's big oil producer Equinor bets €10bn on hydrogen            
Munster Business
Electric vehicle chargepoints

Electric vehicle charge point maker Pod Point to seek London share listing

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices