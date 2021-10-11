Electric vehicle charge point maker Pod Point to seek London share listing

Pod Point is backed by French energy utility giant EDF
Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 16:29

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider Pod Point, which is backed by French energy utility giant EDF, is planning an IPO in London as ambitious carbon emission targets in Europe drive a push toward cleaner transportation.

Pod Point will sell new shares in the IPO to finance its expansion, while some employees and investment firm Legal & General plan to sell existing stock as well. EDF will retain a majority stake.

As part of its strategy to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the UK will ban the sale of combustion engine-cars from 2030. That’s already prompting a jump in electric vehicle sales, which will in turn require more charging points.

“The challenge for Pod Point and other people working in our sector is just that we’ve got to accelerate and accelerate,” Pod Point chief executive and founder Erik Fairbairn said. 

“We’ve got to build a lot of infrastructure, and obviously the IPO is one of the steps of the process to do that. It’s a big step.” 

The company will use the proceeds to further develop its technology and products. It will invest “heavily into more charging points” to meet demand of customers such as large supermarket chains, Mr Fairbairn said. 

Pod Point both owns and operates, as well as sells and operates, charging points.

Removing tax relief could add €4,000 to cost of an electric car

-Bloomberg

