Simply Blue to use new tech to assess marine sites

Marine energy developer Simply Blue is to use Esri Ireland's data technology to help identify suitable locations for wind turbine fields
Simply Blue to use new tech to assess marine sites

New technology partnership: Brian FitzGerald, Simply Blue; Dermot OKane, Esri Ireland; and Sam Bouma, Simply Blue.

Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 09:03
Joe Dermody

Geographic information systems (GIS) software firm Esri Ireland is working with marine developer Simply Blue on data analytics on its pioneer projects such as floating wind farms, wave power and aquaculture schemes.

Headquartered in Cork, Simply Blue will use Esri's interactive digital mapping system ArcGIS, to identify suitable locations for wind turbine fields. Simply Blue is investigating floating wind, wave energy and aquaculture projects in Ireland and UK.

Simply Blue will use ArcGIS to gather digital data to help assess the potential of these fields, along with environmental and commercial criteria.  The digital mapping system will be used to analyse vast amounts of data and narrow down a shortlist of potential sites.

Underpinned by this technology, Simply Blue has also recently partnered with traditional energy companies to develop floating wind farms in the Celtic Sea.

Sam Bouma, energy resource modeller and data specialist, Simply Blue, said: “Being able to interact with maps to explore data on-demand creates all kinds of opportunities. ArcGIS will also help to open up conversations with communities and key stakeholders to deliver information clearly and concisely and help to avoid any misunderstandings.

“As things in the marine development industry are moving so fast, ArcGIS enables us to keep our options open. As new opportunities come up, we will be able to pivot and deliver whatever is needed to ensure the sustainable use of the world’s oceans.” 

Simply Blue also plans to deploy ArcGIS to the area of aquaculture, such as a scheme to create new low-impact salmon farms, Loch Long Salmon, in Scotland.

ArcGIS could play a critical role in helping to convey how big wind farms will be, where they are and what they will look like from different vantage points.

Simply Blue will use the interactive maps to show communities what offshore wind farms will look like from their homes. It also hopes the maps will help reassure fishermen that proposed marine developments will not affect fishing grounds.

More in this section

Apple iPhone 12 Pro release Dutch watchdog finds Apple app store payment rules anti-competitive
NatWest financials NatWest may be fined €426m over gold dealer in money laundering case     
Manchester United v Villarreal - UEFA Champions League - Group F - Old Trafford Shares plunge for Man Utd and its jersey sponsor TeamViewer   
#Munster Business
Simply Blue to use new tech to assess marine sites

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices