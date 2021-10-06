Tesco raises outlook and will buy back shares after strong first half

Tesco raised its full-year outlook as it reported a 16.6% rise in first-half core retail profit and increased sales despite labour and supply chain disruption and tough Covid-19 related comparisons a year ago.

The group said on Wednesday its strong first-half performance had enabled it to reduce net debt by £1.7bn (€2bn) since February, and it would therefore use cash for a share buyback, with the first tranche of 500 million pounds in shares to be bought by October 2022.

In Ireland, the supermarket giant said like-for-like sales fell by 6.1% in the first quarter reflecting the impact of stockpiling in the prior year which was particularly marked due to earlier and stricter lockdown restrictions than in the UK.

In the second quarter, one-year like-for-like sales grew by 1.2% including the benefit of a strong clothing performance and seasonal events such as Back to School, gardening and Father’s Day.

"Our market-leading online business continued to perform exceptionally well with like-for-like sales growth of 74.8% on a two-year basis and 10.8% on a one-year basis. Online sales now represent 8% of total republic of Ireland sales."

Tesco forecast a full-year 2021-22 adjusted retail operating profit of between €2.93bn and €3.05bn, having previously forecast a similar outcome to 2019-20, when it made €2.7bn.

"We've had a strong six months; sales and profit have grown ahead of expectations, and we've outperformed the market," said Chief Executive Ken Murphy.

"With various different challenges currently affecting the industry, the resilience of our supply chain and the depth of our supplier partnerships has once again been shown to be a key asset," he said.

Analysts say Tesco is benefiting from its huge online business, from a pricing strategy that matches the prices of German-owned discounter Aldi on around 650 products and the success of its "Clubcard Prices" loyalty scheme which offers lower prices to members.

However, chairman Tesco chairman John Allan told ITV last month that supply chain disruption meant food prices could rise by 5% this winter.

Tesco's share price has risen about 10% so far this year but has underperformed both Sainsbury's and Morrisons.

Morrisons, which is being taken over by US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, is up 60%, while Sainsbury's, also buoyed by takeover speculation, is up nearly 33%.

Reuters