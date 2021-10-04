Lockdown love of coffee leads to record Nespresso revenues

‘Lockdown consumers’ here last year helped Nespresso to brew up record Irish revenues as sales of Nespresso here soared by 34% to £28.7m (€33.5m).

Accounts for Nespresso UK Ltd show that its Irish business last year outperformed the UK business in terms of growth and recorded average weekly revenues of €645,612 here.

The £28.7m worth of sales of Nespresso here in 2020, boosted by the Covid-19 pandemic's enforced shutdowns of cafes and restaurants, followed sales of £21.43m (€25.08m) in 2019 — an increase of £7.27m (€8.5m).

The UK business recorded a 17% increase in sales last year. The increase in sales in the Republic of Ireland was double that in 2020.

The directors state that growth at the company was boosted by e-commerce along with “a high demand from lockdown consumers”.

The Swiss-headquartered, Nestle-owned coffee maker operates seven outlets and employs 63 staff in Ireland.

Nespresso UK recorded pre-tax profits of £11.7m (€13.69m) in 2020 from its UK and Irish sales.

The Irish sales made up 10% of total sales of £287.7m (€336.6m) across Ireland and the UK last year.

In terms of the brand’s busiest periods last year, a spokeswoman for Nespresso UK and Ireland said that “beyond Christmas, June 2020 was a strong month; driven in part by the reopening of boutiques and customers eager to return to an immersive Nespresso coffee experience”.

MD of Nespresso UK and Republic of Ireland, Guillaume Chesneau said: “Naturally, we have seen a significant increase in online sales across the Republic of Ireland, with many people working remotely and looking to create a barista-style experience at home.”

Following the ease of restrictions, our seven boutiques also continue to play a key role in driving an elevated customer experience, working in tandem with Nespresso’s e-commerce channels.”

“We are also seeing a growing demand from consumers to learn more about coffee quality and sustainability, which we believe are intrinsically linked as we work towards achieving our ambition of offering customers a carbon neutral cup of coffee by the end of 2022."