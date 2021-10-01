Crawford Gallery secures top Cork digital marketing award

Cork's Crawford Art Gallery secured the top prize at the Digital Marketing Awards for their use of digital technology to engage with their audience.

Organised by Cork Chamber in association with the Irish Examiner and presented by Sinéad Kennedy, the awards recognise the responsive, strategic and creative approaches that businesses are bringing to all digital platforms.

Twenty awards in various categories were presented to a range of companies and organisations.

On accepting the overall Digital Marketing Legend award, the Crawford Gallery's director Mary McCarthy said they have worked dutifully to create touchpoints and conversations with audiences and stakeholders over the past 18 months.

Digital platforms

"We are really delighted this has been recognised and appreciated. This engagement was a lifeline for us and our artists. Our artists collaborated with us to try and shape this engagement to be human, fun and engaging. We have now recognised the capabilities of digital platforms to build on the immensely rich physical experience that Crawford Art Gallery offers and believe this new digital ambition will continue to evolve and build new connections for us, the artists and the collection."

Paula Cogan, President of Cork Chamber said the awards recognise the incredible feats of some of the country’s finest digital marketing professionals and it is inspiring to see how their mastery has helped businesses and brands to realise their potential and to be more dynamic and responsive in a business environment that has been more demanding than ever before.”

“Resilience has come to be a defining characteristic of this era. A company’s ability to adapt to unforeseen external forces, to find new ways to engage customers and carve new paths to market have become critical to business success.

This is resilience to the core and today’s winners at the Cork Digital Marketing Awards have been relentless in their ambition and uncompromising in their determination to deliver meaningful results for their brands.

"They are an inspiration to all disciplines in business.”

Cork Digital Marketing Awards 2021 Winners:

Overall Digital Marketing Legend 2021: Crawford Art Gallery

Best Use of Digital by a Start-Up: Cunningham Solicitors

Best Website - less than 20 employees: J Digital

Best Website - 20-50 employees: Cantec Group

Best Website - 51+ employees: Hayfield Manor

Best in Content Creation - less than 20 employees: Crawford Art Gallery

Best in Content Creation - 20+ employees: Cork's Vienna Woods Hotel

Best Use of Instagram - less than 20 employees: Crawford Art Gallery

Best Use of Instagram - 20+ employees: Cork’s 96FM

Best Use of Twitter - less than 20 employees: EIL Ireland

Best Use of Twitter - 20+ employees: CSO - Central Statistics Office Ireland

Best Use of Facebook - less than 20 employees: Sigma Homes

Best Use of Facebook - 20-50 employees: Ballymaloe Foods

Best Use of Facebook - 51+ employees: Cork City Fire Brigade

Best Use of LinkedIn for Business: Dassault Systèmes

Best Use of Digital Marketing for the Greater Good: Cork's RedFM

Best Social Media Campaign: The Montenotte Hotel

Best Digital Marketing Team: Frank and Marci

Best Digital Marketing Student: Adrian Cullinane, Oaktree Financial Services Ltd

Best Transformation - Traditional to Digital Marketing: Autism Assistance Dogs