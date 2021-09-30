Limerick company announces 25 jobs and opens new manufacturing site

A Limerick company has announced the creation of 25 new jobs after opening a second manufacturing site for its energy-efficient modular buildings.

Modulacc, previously trading under Castlecabin for more than 40 years, said the decision was taken to meet the growing demand for their prefabricated buildings.

Recruitment for the 25 new positions is already underway and will bring the total workforce employed by the Limerick company to 70.

Staff numbers have increased by 80% in the past 18 months at the company with construction, supply chain, and health and safety professionals sought after.

Modulacc manufactures modular buildings for expanding commercial and educational campuses and has an established relationship with schools across the country.

The NZEB product range, or "near zero energy building," has a lifespan of 50 years and is a popular solution to provide work and study space for growing organisations.

Over 100 schools in Ireland have modular buildings constructed by Modulacc onsite and the company is also seeing growing interest from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

Managing director Tony Chawke said the decision was made to meet growing demands in new sectors like pharmaceutical and healthcare and that Modulacc aims to set the standards for the industry.

“Our mission is to set the standard for an industry, where the model has traditionally been to follow others. Today’s announcement is further evidence of our ambition to deliver sustainable building solutions to our core markets.

"Such has been the response from customers to our new NZEB design, we are developing other variations for use in the pharmaceutical and healthcare settings.

"Modulacc currently operates 50,000 sq ft of space dedicated to the delivery of building solutions at two sites in Limerick, creating jobs locally and positioning the company well for future growth,” he said.

Modulacc works with clients to design their projects with an off-site construction process to their requirements as well as prepare sites for effective installation.

The Limerick-based company designs, manufactures and installs modular buildings for schools, colleges, commercial and health sector clients across Ireland.