Cinema operators count the cost of Covid

Two rival cinema operators sustained sharp drops in revenue last year due to the impact of Covid-19 shutdowns on cinemas here.

As cinema operators eagerly anticipate the opening of the new James Bond movie release, No Time to Die this week to kick-start a busy number of months, new accounts for two rival cinema firms underline the severe Covid-19 impact on the business over the past 18 months.

Accounts for the Paul and Mark Anderson-led Omniplex (Cork) Ltd show that revenues more than halved from €16.79m to €7.65m in the 12 months to the end of October last.

The company - which operates cinemas in Cork, Tralee, Longford, Waterford, Carlow, Sligo, Monaghan and Drogheda - recorded an 82.5% drop in pre-tax profit from €4.38m to €767,478 last year.

The accounts also show the importance of cinema shop income to the business model.

Last year, shop receipts at Omniplex (Cork) Ltd of €2.23m accounted for 29% of revenues. Box office receipts of €5.1m generated 67% of income while ‘screen advertising and other income’ made up the remaining €281,532 in revenues. The profit last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €1.15m.

Numbers employed remained at 140 while staff costs reduced from €2.17m to €1m as the accounts confirm that staff endured layoffs and reduced hours during the year.

At the end of October last, the company had accumulated profits of €28.6m and a note attached to the accounts states that based on the strong balance sheet position and the measures taken to reduce costs, the directors believe that the company is well-positioned to return to full trading capacity once the period of uncertainty passes.

Separate accounts for the Paul Ward and Mary Ward led-Dublin Cinema Group show that revenues declined by 67% from €2.99m to €1.02m. The business recorded a loss of €162,839 for the 12 months to the end of October last as accumulated profits reduced from €61.039m to €60.876m.

A note attached to the accounts states that the company has recommenced to trade and the directors expect a return to normalised trading in a short time frame.