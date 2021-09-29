Boston Scientific to expand workforce at Cork facility

Boston Scientific has announced a €30m investment in its Cork facility.

The research, development, and innovation (RD&I) investment, supported by IDA Ireland, is expected to generate more than 70 engineering and production jobs over the next three years.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar has welcomed the "significant" investment to Cork and said it shows "a real vote of confidence" in Ireland's capacity to develop world-leading technologies.

The investment will accelerate the development and manufacturing of minimally-invasive medical technologies that treat patients suffering from cancer and peripheral arterial diseases around the world.

The Cork site currently employs more than 1,200 people and makes medical devices for interventional oncology, coronary artery disease, digestive disorders and severe asthma.

“Boston Scientific has had a strong presence in the Cork business community for nearly 25 years,” said Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland.

“As the company grows and expands into more therapeutic areas through internal RD&I and acquisitions its continued investment in ongoing operations and highly skilled local talent is encouraging. This expansion is further evidence of the southwest region’s thriving MedTech cluster.”

Vice President of operations at Cork's Boston Scientific, Sean Gayer, has welcomed the investment saying he is "delighted to be adding new quality, engineering and production capabilities to our Cork facility and contributing further to the strong MedTech sector in the region.”

Boston Scientific first established its Irish footprint in 1994 and today is the largest life sciences employer in Ireland.

With a workforce of more than 6,000 people across three locations at Galway, Clonmel and Cork, the company exports more than 12m medical devices annually.