UK strikes deal over CO2 gas shortages      

CO2 is used in the vacuum packing of food products, to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks and to help with food deliveries in the solid form of dry ice. 
UK strikes deal over CO2 gas shortages      

UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met the CF Industries boss, Tony Will, and had told broadcasters that the UK government could provide financial support to get production started again.

Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 19:21

Britain has struck a deal with CF Industries for the American company to restart the production of carbon dioxide (CO2) after soaring gas prices forced it to halt operations, threatening the supply of meat in the country.

Meat processors had warned they too would need to halt production in days, with gaps soon to appear on supermarket shelves, if production did not resume, because CO2 is used to stun animals for slaughter and preserve the shelf life of meat.

CO2 is a by-product of the fertiliser that is produced by CF Industries which has two plants in northern England.

British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met the CF Industries boss, Tony Will, and had told broadcasters that the UK government could provide financial support to get production started again.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would do what was necessary to get production up and running again, potentially opening ministers up to other pleas for help from heavy industry that is struggling with record energy prices.

The soaring price of wholesale gas has also prompted several small energy providers to collapse, and it was starting to have a knock-on impact on the food industry.

CO2 is used in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks and to help with food deliveries in the solid form of dry ice. 

Read More

British firms say CO2 shortages may cause them to shut down within days

Reuters

More in this section

CITY AstraZeneca/logo 2 AstraZeneca to build €300m manufacturing plant in Ireland
Climate change Activists target BMW and Daimler over climate change in key legal case
Production At Pernod-Ricard SA's Jameson Irish Whiskey Plant Jameson owner to buy UK online drinks giant
carbon dioxideemissionsPlace: UK
UK strikes deal over CO2 gas shortages      

Cork firm completes Australia's largest wind-solar farm

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices