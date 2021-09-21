National Express in talks to buy rival Stagecoach

British transport company National Express is in talks to acquire rival operator Stagecoach Group in an all-share deal, offering scope for cost savings and underpinning their recovery from the pandemic.
The tie-up, which would value Stagecoach at about £445m (€520m), comes as UK government support to help the companies get through the pandemic is due to expire.
National Express has bus and coach operations in Britain. In Ireland, it owns the Dublin Express coach link between the city centre and Dublin Airport. It also has bus operations in Spain, a school bus business in the US, and a rail contract in Germany.
The companies said the tie-up would make pre-tax cost savings of £35m (€41m) per year through efficiencies such as National Express utilising Stagecoach's depots for its coach operations.
Under the terms of the potential takeover, Stagecoach shareholders would receive 0.36 new National Express shares for each Stagecoach share, giving them a 25% stake in the merged group.
During the pandemic, both Stagecoach and National Express received UK government support to keep services running when passenger numbers were down, but that funding will end in the coming months.
- Reuters and Irish Examiner