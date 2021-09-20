Gate One to expand into Ireland planning 50 new jobs

Management consultancy firm Gate One is to open an office in Ireland as part of its global expansion.
The UK digital and business transformation firm is part of the Havas Group and has also recently expanded into France. HEaded by Cork native Anthony Gaffney, Gate One will open offices in Dublin with plans to expand its workforce here to 50 people over the next five years.
Their expansion is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. Recruitment had begun for experienced management consultants and senior industry specialists.
“The Government is working around the clock to deliver jobs and growth in Ireland," Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, said.
"The launch of this exciting new challenger consultancy in Ireland, with a differentiated offering, is a testament to the resilience of the Irish economy, to the strength of our talent pool and to the attractiveness of the business environment.
"As a key economic and digital hub, Ireland is a natural choice for our international expansion and, as part of the Havas group, we believe we offer clients a differentiated digital and business consultancy proposition," Mr Gaffney said.
"The recent change in operating environments for consultancy companies, brought on by Covid-19, allows Gate One to grow domestically, as well as service global clients from Ireland. It also provides a unique opportunity for highly skilled talent in Ireland to work with Irish and international clients all from Gate One's Dublin base, which is really exciting for our growth."
Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said the country's thriving multinational sector, as well as market demand for digital and business transformation services, the availability of technology talent, and ability to recruit consultants from the EU, makes the country a very attractive location for international professional services companies.