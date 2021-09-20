ESB group boosts profits as restrictions ease

The ESB Group delivered an operating profit of €363m for the first six months of this year, a rise of €114m compared to the same period last year.
Publishing its financial results this morning the company said the profit rise was a result of the recovery of electricity demand and capital work programmes with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the timing of network tariff changes and positive foreign exchange movements. Profit after exceptional items, interest and tax was €128m.
ESB had a net exceptional charge of €24m. This was made up of a non-cash impairment charge on the Neart na Gaoithe Scottish offshore wind farm project, offset by a gain on the sale of a 47% stake in Tilbury Green Power, a waste wood energy plant in Great Britain.
“In the context of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in 2021, ESB delivered an improved set of financial results as electricity demand increased compared to the first six months of 2020," Pat Fenlon, ESB’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), said.
"We delivered operating profit before exceptional items of €363m and capital investment of €435m in this period."