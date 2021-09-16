Stripe to add hundreds of jobs in Dublin over next 3 years

Founded by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison in San Francisco, Stripe in 2018 set up its first engineering centre outside of the US in Dublin.
Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 09:18
Padraic Halpin

Digital payments processor Stripe will add hundreds of new engineering jobs in Dublin over the next three years, the US’ most valuable technology startup said.

The new roles are in addition to 1,000 jobs the company said it would create in Ireland over the next five years when Ireland's sovereign wealth fund was part of a funding round that lifted Stripe's valuation to $95bn (€80.4bn) in March.

Stripe's earlier job announcement contributed to employment growth among multinationals in Ireland returning towards pre-coronavirus pandemic 2019 levels in the first six months of 2021.

-Reuters

