Kerry Group acquires US food preservation firm for €853m

Global food and ingredients firm Kerry Group has completed the acquisition of food preservation specialists Niacet for €853m.

Niacet has manufacturing sites in Niagra Falls in the US and in Thiel in The Netherlands.

The acquisition brings it under the Kerry Group's global food protection and preservation platform.

Niacet holds a clear leadership position in the bakery sector and has low-sodium preservation systems for meat and plant-based food.

In a statement, the Tralee food group said the consumer and market demand for technologies that preserve freshness, extend shelf life, and reduce the global burden of food waste is accelerating.

“We have a vision to create a world of sustainable nutrition which is about providing nutrition which has less impact on the earth’s resources," Edmond Scanlon, CEO of Kerry said.

"Reducing food waste is a key component of this and one of the most effective ways to reduce food waste is through preservation where even one extra day of shelf life can have a hugely positive impact."

We are excited to welcome the Niacet team to Kerry where the combination of our two businesses have created a global leadership position in the preservation sector.

Kelly Brannen, CEO of Niacet said: “This is an exciting time for Niacet and it is a great opportunity for both companies.

"Working together, we will grow Niacet at a much faster rate and sell in new markets around the world. We are very pleased to become part of the Kerry organisation.”

Neil Cracknell, president and CEO of Kerry Applied Health & Nutrition, said they are combining two great companies who share the same dedication to science and innovation.