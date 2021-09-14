Health tech research hub to create more than 60 jobs in Limerick

A health technology firm is opening a research and development hub in Limerick city.

Over the next six months, Legato Health Technologies plans to hire more than 60 skilled workers, including expert data scientists and artificial intelligence engineers.

This team will be responsible for building and iterating applications and AI solutions to make healthcare simple and accessible for its clients.

The IDA backed investment will see Legato work out of the National Technology Park at Plassey, where it boasts "hybrid work arrangements" for its future employees.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar welcomed the jobs boost. He said, "The Mid-West has a strong talent pool which will allow Legato’s new hub to thrive.

"Firms like Legato are vital to the future of global healthcare, and I wish them every success for the future both in the Irish market and abroad."

President of Legato Health Technologies Rajat Puri said they are "thrilled" to open operations in Limerick.

"Not only are we investing in the people we hire but the city and we are also proud to be able to bring the culture of Ireland to our global team," Mr Puri said.

"IDA client companies based in the Mid-West benefit from the region’s highly skilled and talented workforce," IDA CEO Martin Shanahan said, adding that IDA Ireland "remains committed to winning jobs and investments in regional locations."