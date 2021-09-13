Lobby group warns competition investigations into big tech players are a risk to US security

Bipartisan antitrust legislation aimed at Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google could hurt US competitiveness and give foreign adversaries access to sensitive information, according to a new report from a tech industry group.

The white paper from the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which counts all four companies among its members, argues that a series of antitrust bills approved by the US House Judiciary Committee in June would help foreign competitors, including Chinese and Russian companies, by placing severe restrictions solely on US tech giants.

Many of the paper’s arguments echo warnings from technology groups and politicians who opposed the measures during a June hearing.

In part because of their size and ability to innovate, US tech companies are valuable partners for the US government and intelligence community to counter global cyber threats, according to Dan Coats, a former Republican senator and director of national intelligence who now works at law firm King & Spalding and helped write the report.

“A lot of people are talking about the pros and cons of the economic impacts and innovation, which is legitimate, but also take a look at the national security,” Mr Coats said.

Unintended consequences

He urged lawmakers to consult with House and Senate intelligence committees and federal agencies before voting on antitrust legislation that he said could have unintended consequences.

The House Judiciary Committee approved a series of six bipartisan antitrust bills, and four of them target Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. It is not clear when or if those four bills will get a vote on the House floor. Senators on the antitrust subcommittee have said they plan to introduce some similar measures.

A spokesman for Ken Buck, the ranking Republican on the House antitrust subcommittee, said Apple and Google “have already let the fox in the proverbial henhouse” by allowing China-related apps like TikTok and Alibaba in their app stores.

Nick Givas, the spokesman, also mentioned steps taken by some tech companies to appease the Chinese Communist Party.

“Let’s be clear: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google are hurting US competition by engaging in anti-competitive practices,” Mr Givas said.

“Our bills will create competition and protect privacy rights for consumers.”

Arthur Sidney, vice president of the Computer & Communications Industry Association, said the committee should have taken more time to understand the national security implications before voting on the bills.

He said the House antitrust subcommittee investigation that preceded the legislation was narrowly focused on four US companies and didn’t consider the conduct of foreign competitors.

