AIB and EBS fined €615,000 by ECB

AIB has been fined a total of €615,000 by the European Central Bank (ECB) for regulatory breaches relating to its capital requirements.

The breaches related to a miscalculation of the banking group’s risk-weighted asset exposures over nine consecutive quarters spanning 2014 to 2016. The fines cover both AIB and its subsidiary EBS.

AIB has been fined €420,000, while EBS has been hit with a €195,000 fine for the same offence over seven quarters.

It is understood AIB will not be appealing the ruling despite having the right to do so.

In a statement, AIB said it informed the ECB that it had “misinterpreted” certain provisions of the Capital Requirements Regulation between March 2014 and March 2016.

“As soon as the issue was identified, we brought it to the attention of the regulator, restored compliance and co-operated fully with the ECB review.

"The breach had no impact on customers and no impact on the group’s consolidated capital ratios. We have since strengthened our controls to prevent any recurrence,” it said.

Risk-weighted assets indicate what levels of risk banks carry on their balance sheets and are an indication of how much capital they require.

In its assessment of the breaches, the ECB classed them as “moderately severe”.

“The degree of the entity’s misconduct was also assessed as medium taking into account, on the one hand, its misinterpretation of a clear and unambiguous legal provision which remained undetected over a long period of time and, on the other hand, the proactive behaviour of the Allied Irish Banks plc," the ECB said.

In addition, the ECB considered several mitigating factors, in particular, the co-operation shown by AIB.