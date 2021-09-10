Business Post Group buys Red C in €7m takeover 

The Business Post Group has acquired research company Red C Research in a deal worth €7m.

The addition will boost the group’s assets, which already include the Business Post newspaper — formerly the Sunday Business Post — and events and conference company iQuest and Business Post Live.

Red C will act as lead company in the Business Post Group’s ‘data and insights’ division.

Business Post Group chief executive Enda O’Coineen said the acquisition marks “a significant step” in the group’s strategy to “help lead the reinvention of the challenged Irish media landscape.”

The announcement, Mr O’Coineen said, “forms a key part of the expansion of the Business Post Group as it continues to develop into a dynamic, flexible, high-end, tech-smart cohort of businesses focused on media, events, data and technology services.”

Under the terms of the deal, Red C will remain an independent company within the wider Business Post Group.

It will also continue to operate under its existing management team, led by chief executive Richard Colwell and managing director Sinéad Mooney, who will have autonomy on the running of the business.

Red C has been in existence since 2003 and works with both blue chip and up and coming businesses in Ireland and the UK.

The business has a long-running relationship with the Business Post as the news outlet’s polling partner.

“This latest acquisition shows our ability to grow, attract new talent and support our people, our greatest asset,” said Business Post Group chief operations officer Colm O’Reilly.