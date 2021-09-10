Neptune Ribs seeing buoyant sales as interest in sailing soars

A surge in the popularity of sailing is driving rapid growth for Neptune Ribs, a specialist Cork-based designer and manufacturer of leisure vessels.

Having sold their first ribs (Rigid Inflatable Boats) in 2020, founders Patrick D’Arcy and David Cronin have plans for a 2022 launch into the UK market, where they already attracting significant interest.

“We have a lot of enquiries for 2022 and onwards, including from the UK,” says Patrick D'Arcy, MD of Nepture Ribs. “I have always looked at the UK as a huge market right on our doorstep.

“We placed one advert in a specialist UK sailing magazine and we're working on our first order for a customer there. The market is very similar to ours.

“We have a quality product to offer and it's good value for money. With Sterling the way it is at present, our ribs are very attractive to buyers in the UK.”

Patrick and David noticed a growing appetite for people looking to take up sailing in Ireland, particularly among families. After a lull of around a decade in the Irish sailing market, the appetite for marine activities was already building in 2019-20.

Covid effectively accelerated what was already a rising wave of interest. Neptune Ribs has sold over 30 over 30 luxury ribs across the island, from Belfast, Dun Laoghaire, Galway, Kerry, Wexford, to Dunmore East, Schull, Glandore, Monkstown and Crosshaven, where the company are based.

“It has been incredible to see the demand for our ribs and we have further plans to grow and scale internationally in 2022,” says Patrick D’Arcy.

The company currently employs two full-time and two part-time in manufacturing the ribs. This is likely to grow to four or five full-time manufacturing roles in the near future.

“It is hard to do everything yourself,” Patrick adds. “We are trying to bring in new people and train them into our approach. We are very much focused on customer service.”

Patrick D'Arcy, a founding director of Neptune Ribs, a new company which has quickly developed a customer base across the island of Ireland, with enquiries from overseas also on the rise.

The advent of Covid has been a catalyst for Neptune Ribs, with the rise of staycations and people looking for healthy, socially distant activities.

“When lockdown came, people were looking for options for healthy activities. A lot more people are also cycling these days,” says Patrick. “Sailing is a very family-friendly activity and ribs are particularly safe.

“Ribs were developed by the army, with great buoyancy in mind. They have a fibreglass hull, with inflatable tubes on the side. So when big waves come, you float over them rather than under them.

“This is a great way to spend the day out on the water with the whole family. My kids are aged 13, 16 and 18 now and they love being out on the water. These days out are really about making memories.”

With Covid and Brexit both landing at the same time, import prices rose and any second-hand ribs on the Irish market were quickly snapped up. Patrick and David seized the opportunity.

Sailing is not a cheap activity. With five models to choose from, the Neptune Ribs boats start at €17,500 and go up to around €55,000. The price depends on the customer's choice of engine size and a range of optional extras.

The number of ribs on Irish waters has certainly grown in the past year. With most people opting out of foreign holidays for the time being, Ireland is seeing far more people on sailing day trips around islands, harbours, marinas and beach shores.

Patrick D’Arcy is confident, however, that the current demand for ribs is not a temporary shift.

“There is definitely a level of permanency to the increase in Irish people wanting to spend time, and have fun, with their families on the water in Ireland. With our more affordable rib options, owning a quality boat that will return years of enjoyment and memories is now a reality,” he said.

Sailing has certainly taken centre stage in Cork for the past 12 months, notably with the celebrations of Cork 300, the 300th anniversary of Royal Yacht Club Cork in Crosshaven. Founded in 1720, RCYC is reputed to be the world's oldest yacht club.

Other highlights included the opening of Haulbowline Park, and the prospect of that Cork might host the Americas Cup in 2024.

“The work of the Irish Government to secure the Americas Cup for Cork would be one of the most significant, historic maritime events to ever reach our shores,” says Patrick D'Arcy.

“It would be a wonderful promotion of Ireland‘s maritime industry, a catalyst for increased employment in our sector and will absolutely create increased demand for our products and services for many years to come. We are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the venue for Americas Cup 2024 later this month.”