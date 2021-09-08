Irish firm E+I Engineering to be acquired in $2bn deal

Donegal-based company E+I Engineering – which specialises in electrical and power distribution equipment used in data centres – is set to be acquired by US company Vertiv in a deal worth about $2bn (€1.7bn).

Vertiv, a global provider of digital infrastructure based in Ohio, said it had entered a definitive agreement to acquire E+I and its affiliate business Powerbar Gulf for about $1.8bn, with the transaction expected to close in the final quarter of this year.