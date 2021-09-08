Intel to set aside production in Ireland for auto chips

Intel will dedicate production at its plant in Ireland for the manufacture of chips for automakers as the company pushes into a growing market currently buffeted by shortages that have crippled vehicle production.

The chipmaker's facility in Kildare has been used for manufacturing its mainstay computer processors. Intel will convert an unspecified amount of that plant’s output to producing other companies’ designs aimed at the automotive industry, Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said in a presentation in Munich.

Automakers are redoubling efforts to secure semiconductors after the pandemic triggered shortages that will cost $110bn in lost sales this year, according to Alix Partners. The crisis stems from poor planning during the pandemic and limited chipmaking capacity, but it’s been compounded by shrinking available cargo space and new outbreaks of the delta variant that are hobbling factories in Southeast Asia.

At the same time, advanced safety features and a shift to electric vehicles that are happening faster than anticipated are fueling increased demand for automotive chips. That’s forcing auto executives to overhaul supply chains and rethink how they source the components.

Intel didn’t give a timeline for when the capacity and other plants it's planning for Europe will come online, meaning it’s not clear whether the initiative can help automakers in the short term with the current issues. Gelsinger reiterated that Intel has plans to build at least two new semiconductor factories in Europe with investments of as much as €80bn over the next decade. Longer-term, Gelsinger is looking to forge a relationship with a group of companies that are increasingly important to the chip industry in a business that is becoming ever more dependent on the tiny electronic components.

By 2030, more than 20% of the cost to build premium cars will be from chips, up from the current 4%, Gelsinger said. The total market for silicon in autos will reach 11% of the entire semiconductor market, totalling $115bn, according to Gartner.

Intel said it’s working with automakers and their suppliers to try to provide capabilities that will speed up their ability to make use of its factories. Under Gelsinger, Intel is trying to break into the business of outsourced production and directly take on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing that Intel gets the majority of its revenue from selling the computer processors it designs and makes in house. Much of the rest of the chip industry farms out production.

