Dutch-based Irish energy firm eyes Dublin share float

Irish-owned renewable energy storage company Corre Energy is aiming to raise €10m through the listing of its shares on the Euronext exchange in Dublin.
The company, which is headquartered in the Netherlands, is focused on the development, construction and future operation of grid-scale underground renewable energy storage facilities, as well as the production and sale of green hydrogen.
“Corre Energy’s activities will enable it to be a critical enabler in the decarbonisation of power generation by facilitating industry-scale storage of renewable energy alongside the production and sale of green hydrogen," said chief executive Keith McGrane.
"Two of the group’s large-scale projects are at an advanced stage of development and we have an attractive pipeline of EU designated projects across Northern Europe that will provide long-duration energy balancing solutions and increased use of renewables," he said.
The company is based in the Netherlands because of the close proximity to a portfolio of salt caverns it secured in 2019. It uses these for its underground energy storage.
Additionally, the two projects the company is currently progressing are based in the Netherlands and Denmark. The company is expected to float in the coming weeks.