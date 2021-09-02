Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with ElectroRoute, An Post, Bank of Ireland, Folk Wunderman Thompson, EY and Johnson Hana.

Donal Flynn has been appointed as managing director of finance and operations with Irish energy trading and services firm ElectroRoute. He will take up the role in December. He joins from Glen Dimplex, where he served as group CFO for five years. Prior to that was executive director for group finance at ESB for a further six years. Donal was also previously CFO at Airtricity (now SSE Airtricity). This appointment marks a professional reunion with several of the senior management team of ElectroRoute, who worked together to contribute to the growth of that company before setting up ElectroRoute in 2011. ElectroRoute co-founder and current CFO, Bernie Fitzpatrick, will now move to business development director, focused on growth into the Japanese market.

Carol Bolger has been named as chairperson of the board of An Post for a five-year period. She is a chartered director, an assessor with the Institute of Director’s board evaluation service and a tutor on the chartered director programme. She was appointed to the board of An Post in 2017. She is a non-executive director on the board of BCMGlobal ASI, chair of Utexam Solutions and chair of the audit committee of the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine. She has broad banking experience in COO and director roles with Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank. She is a certified bank director and holds qualifications in finance and strategy and innovation. She is an also an executive coach and a fellow of the Institute of Banking.

John O’Beirne has been appointed as director of business banking with Bank of Ireland. He moves into his new role following four years as the bank's director of products and digital banking, where he led a portfolio of key business units including mortgages, savings and deposits, loans and credit cards. He returned home to work for Bank of Ireland in 2007, having previously worked for Bank of Ireland while based in London from 2003. He has held a range of senior roles at the bank including director of European real estate, head of credit risk, and head of mortgages. John will now focus on growing Bank of Ireland’s business lending operations, leading the end to end business banking customer experience.

Eimear Fitzmaurice has been appointed as head of planning in Dublin with global marketing agency Folk Wunderman Thompson, whose headquarters is in New York. She joined Folk in 2019, and has driven the strategic direction of clients including Vodafone, An Post and Brennans Bread. She also played a key role in the team working on An Post’s Address Point, winner of Folk's first Cannes Lions award. Eimear's appointment follows a number of other appointments in planning and strategy over the last 18 months, with Kim Comiskey joining Folk as a senior strategist in March 2020 from Jump! Innovation; Tara Finnegan also joined as a strategic planning director from Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive, where she led the planning for Fáilte Ireland, AIB and Bord Bia.

Colin Ryan has been appointed as EY's Ireland Financial Services (FS) country leader. He succeeds Eoin MacManus, who is now leader of EY’s Global NextWave Simplification strategic initiative. Colin will oversee financial services, an integral part of the firm’s EMEIA financial services organisation. He is currently consulting leader for EY Ireland FS, and has worked in technology and public sector clients for more than 20 years. Colin joined EY in 2015 to lead the Ireland FS Performance Improvement (PI) business. Under Colin’s leadership, the practice has doubled in size, winning and delivering several high-profile tech-enabled engagements and significant cross-functional, cross-border regulatory and compliance driven programmes for clients including PTSB, AIB and Bank of Ireland. EY Ireland Financial Services employs more than 700 people, including 30 partners.

Barry Quinn has been appointed as a senior advisor with outsourced legal services provider Johnson Hana. He will work alongside the firm's executive team, delivering on-demand lawyer and managed legal services including technology solutions, project management services and skilled legal teams for assignments. He was previously senior vice-president with Axiom, a specialist in on-demand legal talent provision. He has also worked in a variety of roles with SEI, the wealth and investment management solutions providers. He brings an in-depth understanding of on-demand legal talent, deployment of legal technology, and management of service provider-client relationships. Other recent appointments include Sinead Garnett, director of legal operations and solutions; Alan Dalton, commercial director; and Jason Nagle, strategic advisor. The company's clients include Bank of Ireland, ESB, Twitter, Airbnb, and Tesco.