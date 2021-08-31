Campari bets on Aperol as rivals line up aperitifs       

In 18 years, Campari has developed a global brand by marketing Aperol as the main ingredient for the spritz cocktail
Italian drinks group Campari sees plenty of room for growth from its best-selling beverage Aperol.

Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 17:39
Francesca Landini

Italian drinks group Campari sees plenty of room for growth from its best-selling beverage Aperol and is not worried about the threat from competitors, including a new spritz cocktail launched by LVMH's Moet Hennessy.

At the opening of the first flagship bar for Aperol in Venice, Campari chief executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said the group is confident the bright orange aperitif could continue to grow by double digits over the years and attract new customers among beer drinkers.

Expanding through acquisitions

Mr Kunze-Concewitz also said the group's strategy is still to expand through acquisitions and that in the medium to long term the group aims to secure big deals.

Campari bought Aperol in 2003 when the aperitif was drunk only in the Veneto region of Italy and its sales were less than €50m a year.

In 18 years, Campari has developed a global brand by marketing Aperol as the main ingredient for the spritz cocktail. 

The beverage currently accounts for around one-fifth of Campari's nearly €2bn sales and is considered by financial analysts as the group's engine of growth, with other brands including Campari bitter and Grand Marnier liqueur recording a more volatile trend of growth.

"There is a huge opportunity still ahead of us on Aperol growth," said Mr Kunze-Concewitz. 

