Campari bets on Aperol as rivals line up aperitifs       

Italian drinks group Campari sees plenty of room for growth from its best-selling beverage Aperol and is not worried about the threat from competitors, including a new spritz cocktail launched by LVMH's Moet Hennessy.

At the opening of the first flagship bar for Aperol in Venice, Campari chief executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said the group is confident the bright orange aperitif could continue to grow by double digits over the years and attract new customers among beer drinkers.