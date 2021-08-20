Denis O'Brien's Beacon Hospital to lodge plans for €75m expansion

The Denis O’Brien-owned Beacon Hospital is to lodge plans for a 70-care bed extension at its base in Sandyford in south Dublin in the coming days.
The proposed new eight-storey extension for the hospital will also include new A&E facilities, cancer care facilities, and associated in-patient treatment rooms.
The planning application, to be lodged with Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, involves the substantive demolition of the eight-storey Beacon Hotel, which the Beacon Hospital purchased only late last year from US billionaire John Malone’s MHL Collection luxury hotel group.
The Beacon Hospital’s overall investment in the redevelopment scheme, including the purchase of the hotel, is expected to amount to around €75m.
The expanded hospital is expected to generate 400 new permanent jobs if and when the extension is operational.
The €75m investment follows an investment of around €78m in the hospital over the last six years.
The planned scheme will also include ancillary administration offices, staff and patient facilities including a café, and connections to the existing hospital at levels three to eight.
The redevelopment would be the largest single investment in the hospital since Mr O’Brien took ownership of the business in 2014.