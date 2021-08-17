Limerick telecoms firm to allow staff work from home four days a week permanently

A Limerick telecoms firm has become one of the first SMEs in Ireland to announce its post-covid hybrid working policy with just one mandatory in-office day required per week for staff.

Speed Fibre Group, which includes Enet, AirSpeed Telecom and Magnet Networks has more than 200 staff based in Limerick and Dublin. The company confirmed plans this week to allow staff work from home for up to four days per week on a permanent basis, even after Covid-related restrictions on offices are lifted.

The new policy was been informed by a survey of the entire group to ascertain their preferences for hybrid working with flexibility, connectivity and collaboration, the main themes which emerged. While all employees currently continue to work remotely under government guidelines, the new policy will come into effect pending further Irish government announcements over the next few months.

Claire Murphy: 'Initiative also supports sustainable communities and reduces carbon footprint'.

The Speed Fibre Group joins companies all over the globe reassessing their permanent working structures in the wake of the pandemic which has seen office-based staff work from home for more than a year.

Staff in the group will have the option to attend the office for more than one day if they desire and be able to choose when they start and finish their workday. The company is also supporting the code of practice on the ‘Right to Disconnect’ with all staff encouraged to refrain from communications outside of office hours, including sending emails, instant messaging, mobile messaging, or telephone calls unless there is a significant business need or priority.

Claire Murphy, Speed Fibre Group's Secretary and Head of Shared Services said they used the time during the first lockdown to strengthen the communication and collaboration between all departments.

“As a result, we’re delighted to be in a position to continue offering remote working in the future.”

Equally important is the wellbeing of our team and a recognition that people who are rested and live full lives are happier and more productive at work.

"This initiative also lends itself to our commitment to supporting sustainable communities and reducing our carbon footprint."

"This is a strategic priority not only for Speed Fibre Group but for our suppliers and our communities. The recognition by all stakeholders of our collective responsibility is evident and this played a significant part in our decision-making on the model we are adopting," Ms Murphy said.

Speed Fibre Group is owned by the Irish Infrastructure Fund (IIF) which manages capital for more than 20 institutional investors, the majority of which are Irish pension funds, trusts, and investment managers. To date, the IIF controls over €500m of investments across energy, telecoms, tourism and healthcare in Ireland.