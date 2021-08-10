PepsiCo in Cork not impacted by sale

PepsiCo has operated in Ireland for almost 40 years with three significant facilities in Cork located in Carrigaline and Little Island
PepsiCo in Cork not impacted by sale

PepsiCo's decision to sell some of its brands is not expected to impact their Cork plants. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 13:11
Alan Healy

The decision by PepsiCo to sell its Tropicana, Naked, and other juice brands to a French private equity firm will not impact the company's significant operations in Cork.

It was announced last week that the food and beverage giant was selling the brands to PAI Partners for €2.8bn as it seeks to bolster its balance sheet and focus on healthier snacks and zero-calorie drinks.

PepsiCo will retain a 39% non-controlling interest in a new holding company for the brands and has also granted PAI an irrevocable option to buy certain juice businesses in Europe, according to a statement.

PepsiCo has operated in Ireland for almost 40 years with three significant facilities in Cork located in Carrigaline and Little Island employing almost 1,000 people. It is understood the deal with PAI will not impact operations in Ireland as there are no juice production facilities here with brands like Tropicana and Naked being imported into the country.

PepsiCo’s operations in Cork are headquarters for global concentrate operations servicing customers in more than 125 countries. It is also home to the research and development campus in the areas of measurement science, beverages, packaging, and dairy.

Announcing the deal last week, PepsiCo chairman and chief executive Ramon Laguarta said it will free them to concentrate on their current portfolio of diverse offerings, including growing its portfolio of healthier snacks and zero-calorie beverages.

The PepsiCo juice businesses delivered about $3bn in net revenue in 2020.

Chief financial officer Hugh Johnston said the juice category has had challenges in recent years and the company was prioritising its efforts.

Read More

Cork Juice firm's retail expansion

More in this section

Danish retailer Jsyk to open six new stores in Ireland this year Danish retailer Jsyk to open six new stores in Ireland this year
Cork Juice firm's retail expansion Cork Juice firm's retail expansion
Limerick software firm acquired by New York company Limerick software firm acquired by New York company
drinks industrypepsi
PepsiCo in Cork not impacted by sale

Paddy Power owner beats expectations after bumper US performance

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices