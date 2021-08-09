Corporate America hikes wages or bonuses to hire staff amid Covid rebound   

Amid staff shortages, employers are pushing up hourly wages, dangling hiring bonuses and poaching workers from rivals with offers of better hours and higher pay
Corporate America hikes wages or bonuses to hire staff amid Covid rebound   

Wages for the leisure and hospitality industry have surged at an annualised pace of 6.6% over the past two years. File picture

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 17:22

For the first time in decades, the American worker is finally in command when it comes time to talk money. There are tell-tale signs everywhere –like the way some employers – such as Kroger, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Under Armour – are frantically pushing up hourly wages to try to retain employees. 

Others – like Starbucks and Drury Hotels – are dangling hiring bonuses to entry-level applicants. Or the way CVS Health is no longer requiring job seekers to have high-school diplomas and Dan Sacco, the owner of Your Pie restaurants in Iowa, is instructing his general managers to poach workers from rivals with offers of better hours and higher pay. “Everything is fair game now,” Mr Sacco said.

Fattest pay hikes

It is unclear how long all of this will last in the wild and disjointed economic recovery that’s followed last year’s pandemic collapse. But one thing is certain – workers are scoring the fattest pay hikes since the early 1980s. Wages for the leisure and hospitality industry have surged at an annualised pace of 6.6% over the past two years. 

“If you’re not able to get staff to cover, it leaves you really crunched and that’s what we’re seeing at the moment,” said Neil Saunders, a managing director at market research firm GlobalData. “Wages have gone up and have been going up.” 

• Bloomberg

Read More

US Democrats aim for $3.5trn 'human infrastructure' spend  

More in this section

Cork offshore windfarm developer secures €15m expansion investment Cork offshore windfarm developer secures €15m expansion investment
In this photo illustration, a TikTok logo is seen displayed TikTok 'eyes Hong Kong IPO' amid China technology crackdown
DP Energy Cork firm developing Canadian tidal energy project
#covid-19hospitalitywagesplace: us
Deliveroo orders

Delivery Hero buys 5.1% stake in rival Deliveroo         

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices