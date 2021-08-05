Ryanair to base second aircraft at Shannon adding new routes

Airline calls for incentives for Dublin and Cork airports
Ryanair to base second aircraft at Shannon adding new routes

Ryanair will operate 16 routes from the airport this summer. Picture: Eamon Ward

Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 09:09
Alan Healy

Ryanair is to restore its second aircraft at Shannon this winter adding six new routes.

The airline will operate 16 routes from the airport this summer adding new routes to the existing roster.

With the additional aircraft this winter, Ryanair will operate 18 routes including six new to Corfu, Gran Canaria, Birmingham, Budapest, Edinburgh, Fuerteventura, London Luton and Turin. 

In a statement, Ryanair said Shannon Airport worked closely with them in delivering incentives to rebuild traffic and restore full pre-pandemic capacity.

Ryanair CEO said this was in 'stark' contrast with Cork and Dublin airports. 

"We call on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to urgently implement a traffic recovery scheme for Dublin and Cork airports before they lose out to other EU countries that are prioritising the recovery of aircraft capacity, connectivity, tourism and jobs."

More in this section

Screwfix to expand in Ireland opening 11 new stores Screwfix to expand in Ireland opening 11 new stores
Kerry Airport hopes for many flights to restart this summer but sees long route to recovery Kerry Airport hopes for many flights to restart this summer but sees long route to recovery
Car Industry Stock Honda reverts to profit amid recovery from pandemic damage
Mortgage application loan agreement and house key

ICS Mortgages cuts its home loan rates by up to 0.5%

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices