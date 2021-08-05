Ryanair to base second aircraft at Shannon adding new routes

Ryanair is to restore its second aircraft at Shannon this winter adding six new routes.
The airline will operate 16 routes from the airport this summer adding new routes to the existing roster.
With the additional aircraft this winter, Ryanair will operate 18 routes including six new to Corfu, Gran Canaria, Birmingham, Budapest, Edinburgh, Fuerteventura, London Luton and Turin.
In a statement, Ryanair said Shannon Airport worked closely with them in delivering incentives to rebuild traffic and restore full pre-pandemic capacity.
Ryanair CEO said this was in 'stark' contrast with Cork and Dublin airports.
"We call on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to urgently implement a traffic recovery scheme for Dublin and Cork airports before they lose out to other EU countries that are prioritising the recovery of aircraft capacity, connectivity, tourism and jobs."