Cork hotel group becomes first in Ireland to adopt JAM cards 

The small plastic card, which is also available as an app, allows people with hidden disabilities, learning difficulties, and/or autism to tell others they need ‘just a minute’ discreetly and easily
Cork hotel group becomes first in Ireland to adopt JAM cards 

Trigon Hotels hopes to make everyday interactions a little easier for its customers with hidden disabilities. From left: Minister Anne Rabbitte, Minister of State with responsibility for Disability; Ciaran Delaney, JAM card ambassador; Maeve Monaghan, CEO NOW Group and Kathleen Linehan, Strategic Director of HR at Trigon Hotels. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 12:43
Nicole Glennon

Cork's Trigon Hotel group is to become the first hotel group in Ireland to adopt Just A Minute (JAM) cards.

The small plastic card, which is also available as an app, allows people with hidden disabilities, learning difficulties, and/or autism to tell others they need ‘just a minute’ discreetly and easily. 

Team members at Trigon Hotels are being trained to identify and support customers and fellow team members carrying JAM Cards. 

Kathleen Linehan, Strategic Director of HR at Trigon Hotels said they want their hotels to be "friendly, welcoming and accessible to all."

"People with memory problems or difficulty with communication are often reluctant or unable to tell others about their condition. JAM Card allows this to happen in a simple, effective non-verbal manner."

Ms Linehan said she hopes it will take "the stress away from customers and team members."

The JAM card was developed by Belfast-based social enterprise Now Group and is used by 75,000 people across the UK and island of Ireland.

Minister of State Anne Rabbitte, who has responsibility for Disability at the Department of Children, Disability, Equality and Integration helped launched the initiative at Trigon Hotels today.

Minister Rabbitte said it was "a positive initiative" which indicates staff and the wider business has accessibility "at its core." 

"I would hope other businesses will follow suit."

Trigon Hotels operates The Metropole Hotel Cork, The Cork International Hotel and the Cork Airport Hotel. 

Read More

Loss of cruise and parking revenues see Port of Waterford's profits fall

More in this section

BMW drives back to profit but warns of continuing fallout from industry chip shortages         BMW drives back to profit but warns of continuing fallout from industry chip shortages        
BP financials BP bets on oil price to boost dividend payouts      
Virus Outbreak France Vaccine Drugmaker Sanofi in $3.2bn deal to catch up in mRNA vaccine technology     
munster businesstrigon hotels
Damaged, Rotting Window

UK building materials firm Travis Perkins raises profit outlook amid pent-up demand        

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices