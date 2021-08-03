Cork hotel group becomes first in Ireland to adopt JAM cards 

Cork's Trigon Hotel group is to become the first hotel group in Ireland to adopt Just A Minute (JAM) cards.

The small plastic card, which is also available as an app, allows people with hidden disabilities, learning difficulties, and/or autism to tell others they need ‘just a minute’ discreetly and easily.

Team members at Trigon Hotels are being trained to identify and support customers and fellow team members carrying JAM Cards.

Kathleen Linehan, Strategic Director of HR at Trigon Hotels said they want their hotels to be "friendly, welcoming and accessible to all."

"People with memory problems or difficulty with communication are often reluctant or unable to tell others about their condition. JAM Card allows this to happen in a simple, effective non-verbal manner."

Ms Linehan said she hopes it will take "the stress away from customers and team members."

The JAM card was developed by Belfast-based social enterprise Now Group and is used by 75,000 people across the UK and island of Ireland.

Minister of State Anne Rabbitte, who has responsibility for Disability at the Department of Children, Disability, Equality and Integration helped launched the initiative at Trigon Hotels today.

Minister Rabbitte said it was "a positive initiative" which indicates staff and the wider business has accessibility "at its core."

"I would hope other businesses will follow suit."

Trigon Hotels operates The Metropole Hotel Cork, The Cork International Hotel and the Cork Airport Hotel.