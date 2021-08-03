Zeebrugge added to Port of Cork's Antwerp service

Another destination has been added for Irish exporters to the Continent, with the announcement of a new Roll on-Roll off (Ro-Ro) service connection from Cork to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.

The service has just been introduced by the Grimaldi Group as part of its service between Cork and Antwerp. It will now include Zeebrugge on that run.

It's now operating two departures a week from that port and one from Antwerp to Cork and vice versa.

In the port of Zeebrugge, the Grimaldi Group will call at the P&O Ferries terminal, and the cooperation with this shipping company will be extended to commercial activity as well.

Thanks to the new call in Zeebrugge, even more efficient freight flows will be guaranteed, with even more competitive, safe and eco-sustainable connections compared to the UK landbridge.

Conor Mowlds, chief commercial officer with the Port of Cork said the decision by Grimaldi Group to extend their direct services from Cork, this time to the Port of Zeebrugge, is very good news.

Great to see Grimaldi Group is extending their freight services between #Cork & #Belgium just weeks after the successful launch of the direct Cork to #Antwerp route. This offers direct efficient freight flows compared to UK landbridge. https://t.co/VOWgMhjGqk pic.twitter.com/jj2SetWYfg — Port of Cork (@PortofCork) July 27, 2021

“It's particularly welcome considering the Grimaldi Group only recently introduced a direct service from Cork to Antwerp. The new Ro-Ro service to Zeebrugge helps to further strengthen Cork’s direct links with the heart of Europe, as shippers seek direct links to market rather than use the UK landbridge,” Mr Mowlds said.

The vessel deployed on the Zeebrugge-Antwerp-Cork service is the Italian-flagged Eurocargo Bari, which can transport 3,850 linear meters of rolling freight and 200 cars.

The Grimaldi Group have been calling to Cork on a regular basis for almost 25 years for the transport of rolling freight and containers. The Naples-based Group operate a fleet of over 130 Ro-Ro, Con-Ro, Ro-Pax and cruise ferry vessels.