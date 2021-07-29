Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with EI-H2, Ardanis, BDO, Cloud Infrastructure Ireland, Kepak and Barry-John Ryan.

Tom Lynch has been appointed as CEO with EI-H2, the green energy company with plans for a 50MW €130m green hydrogen facility in Aghada, Co Cork, and a joint venture with Zenith Energy for a 3.2GW facility at Bantry Bay to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia. Mr Lynch has spent the last 15 years advising power companies on projects in Central and South-East Asia and Middle East. He advised the Dubai government on a 5,000MW solar PV facility in the desert. He also advised on the first green hydrogen electrolysis plant in MENA, with Siemens. He brings 25 years in executive roles in transmission, power and energy consultancy in Asia, Europe and Middle East. He developed power sector master plans in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Iraq and UAE.

Johann Cardiff has been appointed COO at next generation digital delivery company Ardanis, with responsibility for operations and delivery as Ardanis continues to expand in existing and new markets. She will also be responsible for driving operational excellence and business integration and supporting the company’s growth. Prior to taking up this position Johann was COO at Singlepoint, where she was also previously technolology consulting senior manager. Johann brings more than 26 years’ experience in the technology business in leadership roles in Ireland and the UK across innovation, financial services, communications, media and high tech as well as health and public services. She has worked in Accenture and has extensive managerial and leadership experience from product and project portfolio management, process and operational excellence, transformation programmes and technology consultancy.

Stephen O’Flaherty has been named as a partner in the corporate finance and recovery team with BDO, the audit, tax, advisory and consultancy firm, where he was already a director. He began his career in manufacturing, then worked in practice and in financial services, holding a number of non-executive directorships, including with healthcare regulator HIQA, before joining BDO in Ireland in 2017. With BDO, he has advised on debt advisory transactions worth over €100m, and on M&A assignments worth €100m. He has been actively involved in committees with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and was elected as its chairman for the 2018/2019 term. He is also a past member of the Corporate Governance Association of Ireland and associate member of the Professional Risk Managers International Association (PRMIA).

Michael McCarthy has been appointed as director of Cloud Infrastructure Ireland, the newest trade association within the employer group Ibec. He will focus on the infrastructure policy issues that affect cloud providers. Ireland’s cloud infrastructure is responsible for tens of thousands of jobs. He previously served as CEO of the Irish Solar Energy Association (ISEA), where he drove the agenda at the EU Commission, leading Ireland towards its 2030 renewable energy targets. He brings extensive experience of environmental-related legislation within the Oireachtas through his service of 14 years as a TD and Senator, including as chair of the joint committee on Environment, Culture and the Gaeltacht, and the chairing of the public consultation on the pre-legislative stages of the Climate and Low Carbon Development Act 2015.

Adrian Lawlor has been promoted to group chief marketing officer with food group Kepak. Already leading marketing and business planning for the foods division, he will now also lead marketing of the meat division. He joined Kepak as a graduate in 2002, supporting marketing for its Rustlers brand in the UK, then going onto senior commercial and business development roles across Kepak’s Irish, European and UK business. He was appointed marketing and business development director for consumer foods in 2016; he led a significant evolution of the Marketing and Category team structures and ways of working. He holds a BSc in Management and Marketing from Technological University Dublin and is a member of the Bord Bia Brand Forum Steering Group and the Bord Bia Talent Advisory Forum.

Gavin O’Sullivan has been appointed office manager/trainee financial advisor at Barry-John Ryan financial planning in Mallow, Co Cork. Gavin joins from Ulster Bank where he was based in the Mallow branch. He has gained considerable experience in customer service and financial services having previously worked with both Ladbrokes and AIB in Mallow. He holds a Bachelor of Business in Sports & Exercise Management from MTU, as well as an MSc in Sports Performance from UL. Gavin is also an accredited product advisor (APA) and is currently studying for his final qualified financial advisor (QFA) exam. Gavin is well know in local and provincial sporting circles. He is a player and coach with Mallow GAA; he was also engaged with Cork GAA and Munster Rugby while in MTU and UL.