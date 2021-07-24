Apple Farm puts community at the core of its business

There is a palpable sense of anticipation at the Apple Farm near Cahir in these weeks leading up to harvest time. With the bounty of 40,000 trees to pick, it is an annual period of well organised activity as all available hands are engaged on a common purpose.

“It is normally a time of great expectancy in terms of the apple harvest, but thankfully we are kept busy all year with the other fruits we produce here at the farm,” Con explains.

In fact, 2021 may not be a vintage year for the apple crop, due in part to the vagaries of climate.

“In general, this is not a fantastic year for apples right across the country, it could be as much as half the normal size mainly due to an exceedingly long cold period after the blossom which affected the pollen growth.”

Con says that given the vast majority of apples being sold in Irish shops and supermarkets are imported, this season’s shortfall will not impact in a noticeable way.

“We sell about two thirds of our apples fresh, with the remainder used in the making of various drinks," he says.

In addition to the farm’s 60 varieties of apples, it also produces four varieties of strawberries and cherry, three of raspberry and plums, and two of pears.

Selling almost exclusively into the Irish market, with a small portion destined to Northern Ireland and specialist stores on the Continent, the Apple Farm continues to thrive a half century on from its original establishment.

The Traas family moved from the Netherlands to Ireland in the late 1960s. Having had a fruit growing business in Holland since the 1800s, it was due to the lack of available land to expand that prompted the previous generation, Willem and Ali, to make the move to Ireland.

After looking at a number of farms, they opted for the site where the Apple Farm is now situated, between Cahir and Clonmel on the main Limerick-Waterford road.

“There was an old orchard on the farm, and they judged by the good crop they saw on these trees, that apples could be grown in this area.” For the first few years, as well as establishing new apple and plum orchards, the family grew tulips, dried peas, grain crops and strawberries.

“Because there was no structure to enable them to sell their fruit locally, they opened a shop at the farm in the early 1970s. It is the same barn that is used to this day to sell most of what we produce from our acres of fruit.”

The farm also incorporates a camping and caravan park on the farm.

“It is a small site, catering up to about 60 people per night, though May to September. While we do not cater for large numbers, the campsite itself is very spacious.

"We felt that it was worthwhile to give people extra space for camping on, rather than growing a few extra apples.”

Safe environment

Steps have also been taken to safeguard the environment with almost all the hot water for showers and washing the result of solar energy, in addition to a recycling point for cans, glass and paper.

“The original farm that began in the 1960s has certainly expanded in terms of trees and other fruits grown here, and we are always considering other options. It is very gratifying to see the demand for our products, but we try to balance the capacity to properly manage what we are currently doing with the challenge that would come from expanding further.”

The apples that are harvested in September are stored and sold throughout the winter months, leading into the strawberries, raspberries, plums and cherries that are produced from May onwards.

It is very much a year round business.

The Apple Farm employs 20 full-time staff, supplemented with extra numbers during the apple harvest.

Apples are among Ireland’s most popular fruit, with retail sales valued at €131m, according to 2019 Bord Bia statistics.

In an early introduction to local marketing, Con has vivid memories of his parents sending both he and his brother to school with a box of apples every Halloween for distribution to his classmates: “It began in primary school and continued through to secondary school.”

Given that less than 5% of the apples eaten in Ireland are grown here, donating to schools became a tradition Con decided to continue during his own stewardship of the farm. Over the last 25 years has given local schools over 120,000 apples.

Summer food tour

The Tipperary Food Producers, a network of Tipperary’s artisan food and beverage producers established in 2008, recently announced details of a summer food tour series in conjunction with Tipperary Tourism.

The series will see producers open their doors to offer the public a unique insight into the creation of their products, showcasing ‘a day in the life’ of food producers and the processes involved in creating quality food and drink.

The tours will cover everything from beekeeping to cheese making, and encompass Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers, Magners Farm, Galtee Honey, Brookfield Farm, Crossogue Preserves, Blackcastle Farm and the Apple Farm. Con Traas, as chairman of the Tipperary Food Producers, underlines the vitality of this local enterprises.

“We’re lucky to be surrounded by a host of food producers here in Tipperary,” says Con. “The past year has certainly seen an increased appreciation for local, homegrown produce and the food tours are a fantastic way for the public to take a closer look at the origin of these artisan products.”