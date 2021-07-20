Buoyant EasyJet predicts summer sun flights recovery               

The airline plans to fly 60% of its pre-pandemic capacity from July to September as a travel recovery takes hold in mainland Europe
The travel pick-up has to date been led by the EU, said EasyJet, leading it to shift planes from Britain to markets including Scandinavia and the Netherlands. 

Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 17:36
Sarah Young

EasyJet plans to fly 60% of its pre-pandemic capacity from July to September as a travel recovery takes hold in mainland Europe. 

The British airline said it was confident on demand for the summer and autumn, issuing its most buoyant update since the start of the pandemic. 

Two-thirds of bookings are currently coming from the rest of Europe, while normally its business is evenly split between Britain and the continent, but EasyJet expects that to change now travel rules for fully-vaccinated Britons have been relaxed. 

"I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that the UK demand will follow the same pattern that we're seeing outside the UK in mainland Europe," chief executive Johan Lundgren told reporters. 

Mr Lundgren has been one of the most vocal critics of Britain's approach to travel over the past two months, slamming last-minute changes which have resulted in booking surges and mass cancellations.

Asked about worries quarantine could be reintroduced for Britons returning from Spain, as it was for France recently, he said EasyJet was flexible. 

• Reuters 

EasyJet ramping up flight programme as demand recovers

