Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Expleo, Teagasc, Publicis, Arkphire, Pure Fitout and Barry-John Ryan Financial Planning.

Emma Burke has been promoted to senior manager of People Service for UK and Ireland with Expleo, the tech services company. She will provide HR business partnership support to Expleo's clients. She previously helped Expleo Ireland’s HR division grow at pace. She joined Expleo (formerly SQS Ireland) eight years ago as a HR and sales coordinator, moving onto roles as HR officer, HR generalist, HR manager and people services manager. She previously worked in HR roles with Pfizer Ireland and with Wyeth Medica Ireland. She holds a degree in HR Management and Accounting from the National College of Ireland. She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and is an ICAgile Certified Professional with Agility in HR- ICP- AHR.

Pat Moylan has been appointed as Teagasc advisory regional manager for Kilkenny/Waterford region, one of 12 regional managers advising farmers across the country. Currently a dairy business and technology advisor based in Kilkenny, he advises 160 farmer clients, facilitates three dairy farmer discussion groups and a Grass 10 farmer discussion group, and he led the development of online Nitrates Derogation courses. He holds a BAgrSc and a MAgriSc from UCD, and a diploma in Leadership Development from IMI. He began his career with Teagasc in the mid-1990s as a REPS planner. He lectured in Dairy Husbandry and Grassland in the Teagasc Kildalton Agricultural and Horticulture College in Piltown, Co Kilkenny. He has also worked as a drystock advisor and as a dairy advisor.

Chloe Hanratty, head of strategic planning, has been appointed to the board of Publicis Dublin. She joined Publicis Dublin two years ago, having spent the previous five years working for Boys+Girls as a senior strategic planner. Prior to that, she spent three years working for Epsilon, which is now owned by Publicis. Publicis has also made a number of other key appointments including that of Fay Quilligan, who joins the agency as strategic planning director. Prior to this she worked with Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive where she was strategy director. She has also worked for a number of other agencies including BBDO Dublin, Ogilvy & Mather and Epsilon. Brands she has worked with include Fáilte Ireland, Tesco, Mars, the HSE, Amnesty International, ESB and Electric Ireland.

Shawn Deegan has joined Arkphire, the IT product procurement and services company, as head of cloud solutions across the EMEA region. Arkphire was acquired earlier this year by North American IT solutions firm Presidio, which has seen Akphire expand its cloud capabilities. Shawn will focus on business outcomes that align the top cloud providers in the UK and Ireland, reaching customers across the EMEA region, particularly multi-nationals with global presence. He is currently based out of London. He is originally from Canada. He holds a BA in Economics from the University of Calgary. His previous experience includes senior roles at technology businesses including Yellowfin, Galvanize and Avnet Services. His core areas of expertise include solution selling, cloud computing, digital innovation, data analytics and machine learning.

Alan Stewart has joined Pure Fitout as Head of Business Development and Marketing. Having worked in the Irish / UK construction and fitout industry for over two decades he brings a wealth of experience to the business. He is an experienced relationship and business development professional and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing. A graduate of Ulster University he has held numerous posts at the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Shopfitters and Ballymena Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The specialist construction business has offices in Dublin and Belfast and fits out hotels, restaurants, bars and offices, while also providing external cladding for big commercial developments. The company has also announced plans to spend €1.2m hiring 20 apprentices over next five years.

Barry-John Ryan is now operating as a financial advisor at Barry-John Ryan Financial Planning in Mallow, Co Cork. He has 20 years experience in financial planning, having previously worked as a financial advisor with BOI Life, First Active and Brosnan Boylan Golden/O’Leary Life. Barry-John holds a a law degree from UCC and a Masters in Business from the University of Ulster. A qualified financial advisor since 2002, he was one of the first advisors in Ireland to attain the globally recognised Certified Financial Planner status. Based on Mallow's Main Street, he provides advice on protection, pensions, savings and investments. He is a fundraising officer for Anchor Treatment Centre, a director of Mallow Chamber and a member of the Retail Pillar of Mallow Development Partnership.