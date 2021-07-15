International recruiter Hays sees fee income boost in Ireland 

Net fees paid by client firms listing job vacancies  rose by 56%, year-on-year, in the three months to the end of June
No quarterly income figures have been reported, with Hays set to report detailed annual results next month. Stock picture.

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 18:35
Geoff Percival, additional reporting: Bloomberg

International recruitment giant Hays has reported a significant rise in business levels in Ireland.

The company said net fees paid by client firms listing job vacancies — which essentially represent Hays’s revenues — rose by 56%, year-on-year, in the three months to the end of June. 

The period makes up the fourth quarter of Hays’s financial year. 

No quarterly income figures have been reported, with Hays set to report detailed annual results next month.

However, the company said its combined UK and Ireland net fees grew 48%, year-on-year, in the fourth quarter; but they were down 15% versus the same period in 2019 before the Covid crisis.

Meanwhile, hiring levels in the UK rose at a record pace in June as the reopening of the country’s economy triggered an unprecedented scramble for staff.

“The rise in vacancies confirms the ongoing struggle to hire staff,” said Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce. “The recruitment difficulties faced by firms go well beyond temporary bottlenecks. Staff shortages may drag on any recovery.” 

The UK figures come a day after Bank of England deputy governor Dave Ramsden highlighted the unexpected buoyancy of the UK labour market and signaled that officials may soon have to consider whether to withdraw emergency stimulus.

