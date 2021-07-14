Big Four accountancy firms still dominating UK audits despite promised competition shake-up 

Despite tough economic conditions, the Big Four raised average audit fees by 7.7%
Big Four accountancy firms still dominating UK audits despite promised competition shake-up 

Deloitte, KPMG, EY, and PwC audited all Ftse-100 companies in a roughly even four-way split.

Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 18:39

The Big Four accounting firms dominated auditing of Britain's top listed companies last year and collected higher fees, the industry's regulator said, as longstanding plans to increase competition await implementation.

The UK's Financial Reporting Council (FRC), which regulates auditors, said KPMG, EY, PwC, and Deloitte audited all Ftse-100 companies in a roughly even four-way split.

UK government-backed reviews proposed a shake-up of the industry after retailer BHS and builder Carillion collapsed following Big Four audits.

The Big Four last year also audited over 200 of the Ftse-250 firms, a segment in which smaller auditors increased their share from 4.8% to 7.6%.

Audit fees increase

Despite tough economic conditions, the Big Four raised average audit fees by 7.7%, and their rivals by 4.7%, continuing a trend of fees increases since the FRC began collecting data in 2004.

The industry reviews also proposed replacing the FRC with a new, stronger regulator to drive through change, to be called the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority.

The UK government, however, has yet to bring forward legislation to implement the recommendations.

"Improving competition across the audit market and ensuring audit firms focus, above all else, on delivering high-quality audit is essential to improving trust in audit and corporate governance," said FRC CEO Jon Thompson. 

The UK government has proposed that a challenger firm shares an audit with one of the Big Four firms to gain experience with blue-chip clients. But the plan is facing opposition from companies, with calls to impose market share caps on the Big Four instead.

  • Reuters

Read More

Central Bank seeks views of public on home mortgage rules

More in this section

Apple iPhone 12 Pro release Apple targets production of 90m iPhones this year 
Irish Life acquires Ark Life and its 150,000 life policies for €230m Irish Life acquires Ark Life and its 150,000 life policies for €230m
New Superdrug store opening Superdrug profits plunge nearly 80% despite ‘essential’ retailer status
big four accountancy firmsauditingcompetitionplace: ukorganisation: kpmgorganisation: eyorganisation: pwcorganisation: deloitte
Big Four accountancy firms still dominating UK audits despite promised competition shake-up 

Building insulation group SIG eyes Irish sales recovery

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices